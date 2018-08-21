SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Two brothers in the South Bay are giving a whole new meaning to the term “family business.”

The Vargas brothers, Luis and Hector, are two of San Jose’s newest police officers. They came up working in the fields and dairy farms of Visalia.

The brothers aim to make a difference in the San Jose community.

“I think I can, yes,” said Luis Vargas. “Having great mentors and applying myself to this job, I think I can be of assistance to the community.”

The two brothers are eleven months apart in age and they both attended community college before graduating from the California State University in Fresno.

When asked whose idea it was to first become cops, Hector Vargas said it was Luis’s. Hector wasn’t sure he wanted to be a cop and was exploring other options, but Luis had already decided on law enforcement. He helped convince Hector that he could do it too.

Last week, both brothers graduated from the police academy.

Their parents, immigrants from Mexico, pinned two badges on their sons on their graduation day.

“My father and mother get worried. They know this job can come with a price. But as long as we do our work and have each other’s backs — not just my brother, but with our fellow partners — we’ll be just fine,” said Luis Vargas.

Luis and Hector are only two out of five total Vargas sons. One of their younger brothers is following in their footsteps and is now coming up as a San Jose Police Cadet finishing up his academy work.

“We’re basically making it a family business,” said Hector.