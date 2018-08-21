FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Three Caltrans workers were injured when their vehicle was struck by a pickup truck on the side of westbound Interstate Highway 80 just east of Manuel Campos Parkway in Solano County, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

Five workers were cleaning the right shoulder around 11:30 a.m. when the truck struck their van and trailer, causing the van to roll over, CHP Officer David Harvey said.

One worker suffered major injuries, two suffered minor injuries and two workers were not injured, Harvey said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries. All of the injured people were taken to a hospital, Harvey said.

The collision happened in the same area of Highway 80 where a CHP motorcycle officer and a Vallejo man in a Saturn were killed when they were struck by a truck on the right shoulder of the highway on Aug. 10.

