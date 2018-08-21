SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was taken into custody at BART’s Embarcadero station in San Francisco Tuesday morning after allegedly grabbing a fire extinguisher on a train and spraying it, a spokesman for the transit agency said.
The incident occurred at 10:37 a.m. on a Daly City-bound train that was traveling through the Transbay Tube, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, for some reason took one of the fire extinguishers on the train and started spraying it inside a train car, Filippi said.
Once the train pulled into the Embarcadero station, BART police officers responded and located the man, who was arrested on suspicion of interfering with the operation of a railroad and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to Filippi.
“We don’t know why he decided to do this,” Filippi said, noting there was no sign of a confrontation with other passengers prior to the incident.
One rider suffered a cut to a finger during the disruption, but no other injuries were reported, he said.
