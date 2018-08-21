TETERBORO, N.J. (CBS News) — A plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport was circling over Connecticut before what authorities said would be an attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts, according to CBS News.

The Gulfstream GLF-4 jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for about 30 minutes before the jet was diverted. The jet had been headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

Website TMZ is reporting that the jet’s passengers include rapper Post Malone and his entourage, who were headed to London on Tuesday after performing at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane was diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is a city-owned airport next to Barnes Air National Guard Base. It has two paved runways, one 9,000 feet long and one 5,000 feet long.