THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Five people from Fresno, Sacramento and the East Bay city of Antioch are suspected of being an organized retail theft crew after a weekend heist at a Southern California Apple store led to an altercation with mall customers.

Thousand Oaks police say three people wearing hooded sweat shirts entered The Oaks Mall on Sunday, stole about $18,000 worth of iPhones and Apple laptops and ran, knocking down a girl customer.

Other customers tackled and held two suspects while the third fled to a waiting vehicle. A Ventura County sheriff’s deputy soon stopped a vehicle carrying three people as it traveled at high speed in Simi Valley.

Customers at an Apple Store in Thousand Oaks tackle suspects in a robbery on August 19, 2018. (CBS)

The department says a search turned up Apple products stolen in Thousand Oaks and from an Apple store in Los Angeles County.

