STANFORD (CBS SF) — Stanford University students were warned of a recent rape on the campus.

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted at an “undisclosed location” on campus according to a community crime alert on the website for the university’s Department of Public Safety.

Police said it happened between Sunday evening and Monday morning, but added there is “no additional information” at this time about the victim, or the incident.

Students were advised to seek support, if needed, due to the upsetting nature of the alert.

Stanford is currently on summer break. Some classes resume August 27, but the official first day of the quarter is September 24.

In 2015 the university made national headlines after a former Stanford swimmer, Brock Turner was tried and convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at a frat party. Lawyers for Turner are trying to appeal the conviction. The case set off a firestorm of criticism when the judge, a former Stanford athlete, sentenced Turner to sex months in jail. That judge is facing a recall.