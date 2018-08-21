KPIX at 70Celebrating Northern California's First TV Station
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing, Missing Hiker, San Jose, Scott Tenczar, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Authorities say the body of a hiker missing since last month has been found in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service officials announced Monday that the remains of 48-year-old Scott Tenczar, a native of San Jose, were found Saturday in a northeastern area of the park.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Tenczar, who was described as an experienced backpacker, was last seen at a ranger station east of Yosemite on July 25.

Scott Tenczar. (Yosemite National Park)

Scott Tenczar. (Yosemite National Park)

His was the second body found in the park in less than a week.

Authorities reported Friday that the body of a park ranger, John Cogdell, who vanished a few days earlier had been found. No other details were provided.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s