KPIX at 70Celebrating Northern California's First TV Station
Filed Under:Bobcat, Marin County, Rescue, San Anselmo, WildCare

SAN ANSELMO (KPIX 5) – A Marin County family had a surprise last weekend when they found a baby bobcat crying stuck in a tree on their San Anselmo property.

Jennifer Brinn-Barbee said they heard the young bobcat early Saturday morning at around 6:45 a.m.

bobcat outside Baby Bobcat Rescued From Tree In San Anselmo

Bobcat stuck in tree (credit: Jennifer Brinn-Barbee)

They called WildCare in San Rafael, but the office was still closed, so Brinn-Barbee said the ended up calling the Marin Humane Society. An animal care officer suggested that they try to rescue the bobcat from the tree and place it in an animal carrier.

Brinn-Barbee said her husband, Todd Barbee, put on heavy-duty gloves and was able to pull the bobcat out of the tree by the scruff of its neck and place it in the pet carrier.

The family then took it to WildCare, where the four-week old bobcat is being cared for.

bobcat 3 Baby Bobcat Rescued From Tree In San Anselmo

rescued bobcat (Melanie Piazza/WildCare)

The kitten was found in the same area as another baby bobcat. Officials believe they are from the same litter.

Experts with WildCare tried to reunite the two kittens with their mother, but after failed attempts, the plan is to transfer the two siblings to the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s