SAN ANSELMO (KPIX 5) – A Marin County family had a surprise last weekend when they found a baby bobcat crying stuck in a tree on their San Anselmo property.

Jennifer Brinn-Barbee said they heard the young bobcat early Saturday morning at around 6:45 a.m.

They called WildCare in San Rafael, but the office was still closed, so Brinn-Barbee said the ended up calling the Marin Humane Society. An animal care officer suggested that they try to rescue the bobcat from the tree and place it in an animal carrier.

Brinn-Barbee said her husband, Todd Barbee, put on heavy-duty gloves and was able to pull the bobcat out of the tree by the scruff of its neck and place it in the pet carrier.

The family then took it to WildCare, where the four-week old bobcat is being cared for.

The kitten was found in the same area as another baby bobcat. Officials believe they are from the same litter.

Experts with WildCare tried to reunite the two kittens with their mother, but after failed attempts, the plan is to transfer the two siblings to the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley.