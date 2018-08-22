NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Frazier homered and hit an RBI double, Noah Syndergaard pitched six effective innings and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Dominic Smith and Jose Bautista also went deep for New York. Jeff McNeil singled his first two times up to set a Mets rookie record with a hit in eight consecutive at-bats. The 26-year-old second baseman grounded out in his next chance at the plate.

Smith bounced back from Monday night’s costly mistake when he charged in hard from left field and barreled into shortstop Amed Rosario on what should have been a routine popup, knocking the ball loose and allowing San Francisco to score the decisive run in the 13th inning.

Smith’s leadoff homer in the second off Giants starter Casey Kelly (1-1) gave New York a 1-0 lead, and consecutive run-scoring hits by McNeil and Frazier made it 3-0. Frazier’s ground-rule double bounced over the left-center wall, sending McNeil back to third base after a replay review.

Syndergaard (9-3) started out on a roll, retiring his first six batters before permitting consecutive singles to begin the third. Steven Duggar had an RBI groundout and Joe Panik added a run-scoring single to cut it to 3-2.

Syndergaard allowed two runs and five hits while walking one and striking out six. Paul Sewald got two outs for his first major league save.

New York got to Kelly again in the fourth on Bautista’s 11th homer, a two-out drive to center that made it 4-2.

Kelly gave up seven hits and four runs — two earned — over six innings in his second start for San Francisco this season. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Austin Slater greeted Mets reliever Drew Smith with a home run to start the seventh, pulling the Giants within one.

Frazier answered in the bottom half with a solo shot to left, his 13th homer of the year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder inflammation) made a rehab start with Double-A Richmond. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit. He walked one and struck out one.

Mets: OF Jay Bruce, on the disabled list since June 19 with a sore right hip, homered and had an RBI single in his latest rehab game with Class A St. Lucie. He started at first base. Bruce is expected to return to the club Thursday and be activated for Friday’s series opener against Washington. . 3B David Wright played defense for seven innings with St. Lucie and went 0 for 3 at the plate.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 3.05 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season. Bumgarner, who is 5-0 with a 0.47 ERA in five starts at Citi Field, last faced New York in the 2016 NL wild-card game, a shutout performance that sent San Francisco to the NLDS.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (8-7, 1.71) is coming off his first complete game of the season last Saturday at Philadelphia. DeGrom is 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA over six career starts against San Francisco.

