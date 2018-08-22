FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man died after he stopped breathing in an interview room at the Fremont Police Department on Tuesday, according to police.

The 42-year-old man, who has not been identified pending notification of his family, had been arrested at the Fry’s Electronics store at 43800 Osgood Road. He was a suspect in theft and fraud, police said.

Fremont police took the man back to the department headquarters at 2000 Stephenson Blvd., arriving at 6:10 p.m. They brought the man into a secure interview room, took off his handcuffs and he sat down.

The detectives briefly left the room to turn on its recording system in the room next door, and then noticed the man was having trouble breathing, police said.

Officers provided medical attention and called for help. Firefighters responded and took over CPR until paramedics arrived and took the man to a hospital. He was pronounced dead there at 7:45 p.m.

A doctor at the hospital brought a sandwich bag with another bag inside of it and “unknown objects” inside that, police said. The doctor told police that the bag was taken from the man’s throat and had been trapped in his trachea.

The bag was provided to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau for analysis. The coroner’s bureau also took the man’s body and will determine his cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information about the in custody death has been asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900 or to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by a message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.