SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – More than eight decades after opening its first store in the Bay Area, Orchard Supply Hardware is reportedly closing all of its locations.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the retail chain is planning to shut down nearly 100 stores in California, Oregon and Florida by the end of the year. The closures will affect about 4,000 employees.

The newspaper reported that employees were told about the closures on Tuesday. Stores were abruptly closed for the evening, stunning shoppers.

“I’ve never seen a store do that, just close down,” said Lindi Yamashita, who pulled up to a Los Angeles-area store Tuesday night.

“I grew up in a time where there were mom and pop stores everywhere, right? Hardware stores local, everywhere, but that’s the sign of the times,” said Ron Rodriguez, an Orchard shopper also surprised by Tuesday night’s unannounced closure.

Founded in 1931 in San Jose as a co-op for farmers during the Great Depression, the retail chain filed for bankruptcy several years ago and was sold to hardware giant Lowe’s in 2013.

Lowe’s plans to release additional information about the closures later this week.

Orchard Supply locations are expected to be open with normal business hours on Wednesday, with liquidation sales beginning Thursday.