SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was under evaluation after she was caught on camera bicycling across the lower deck of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol said it received calls Monday evening that a bicyclist had rode onto vehicle lanes heading eastbound toward Oakland.

Video shot from a passing motorist’s car showed the woman maneuvering across lanes as vehicles pass her by.

The CHP said the woman made it all the way to Treasure Island before officers caught up to her.

When police spoke with her, the woman was incoherent and a danger to herself, according to the CHP.

She was taken to a police station to be evaluated. She did not suffer any injuries, the CHP said.