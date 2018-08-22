BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Oakland woman was taken into custody following a chase Tuesday evening that took Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies into Berkeley and ended in a crash into a freeway retaining wall, sheriff’s officials said.

Around 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to a report that someone was trespassing in the 700 block of El Centro Road in El Sobrante. Sheriff’s officials said the caller told them an unknown vehicle was parked on the property of a vacant home.

Deputies arrived and were checking the status of the vehicle when it sped away. Deputies learned it had been reported stolen. Sheriff’s officials said deputies chased the driver, later identified as Janea Williams, onto westbound Interstate Highway 80 before she crashed her vehicle near the Gilman Street exit in Berkeley.

After the crash, Williams complained of pain. She was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Contra Costa County jail on suspicion of felony evasion, vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and violating the terms of her probation.

Sheriff’s officials said that Williams also had outstanding arrest warrants, and is being held without bail.

