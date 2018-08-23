KPIX at 70Celebrating Northern California's First TV Station
FREMONT (CBS SF) – A man was stabbed at the Warm Springs BART station in Fremont early Thursday morning, according to BART police.

BART police Lt. Tyrone Forte said the stabbing occurred on the access road in the station’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Forte said the circumstances around the stabbing are currently unknown.

Service at the station, which started around 4 a.m., will be unaffected by the investigation, Forte said. BART officials did say access to some of the entrances and parking lots will be limited due to the investigation.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, according to Forte. BART officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Forte said there are currently no suspects.

