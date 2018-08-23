CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) – Five men stole small electronics from The Apple Store in the Village at Corte Madera and fled around noon Wednesday, the Central Marin Police Authority said.

The black male suspects in their teens and early 20s were wearing black hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up, police said. The suspects ran to a black Honda sedan with a taped over license plate after the thefts from the store at 1618 Redwood Highway.

There were no injuries to customers. The value of the stolen electronics is approximately $19,000, police said.

Meanwhile, Petaluma police arrested two Oakland men Monday on suspicion of stealing cell phones and computers from T-Mobile stores in Santa Rosa and Petaluma. Police said the suspects used wire cutters to remove the devices from display tables.

