WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A brush fire was burning on Mt. Diablo Thursday afternoon, prompting a response by a number of firefighting aircraft.

Initial reports indicated at two helicopters and four air tankers were involved in stopping a fire just above Summit Road on the Walnut Creek side of Mt. Diablo, just south of the Junction Rangers Station.

Cal Fire said the fire burned four acres. San Ramon Valley Fire and Cal Fire personnel were involved in battling the fire which was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the fire was burning at a “slow rate of speed” and that firefighters had stopped the spread as of 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.