MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — An employee was injured Thursday morning by an explosion at the Martinez water treatment plant, according to a city news release.

The explosion occurred around 7:45 a.m. and involved a 100-gallon sodium hypochlorite container that workers were moving.

After one employee noticed that the container was hot to the touch, it suddenly exploded, releasing the chemical. An employee was taken to the hospital for assessment of cuts and abrasions, the city said.

Firefighters and county hazardous materials workers responded to the plant at 3003 Pacheco Blvd. and, along with plant workers, contained the chemical. Sodium hypochlorite is used for water purification and disinfection.

“There is no indication that the explosion was in any way related to operations at the plant or actions by employees,” the city news release said.

The incident did not affect the water supply at the plant or plant operations. The explosion is under investigation.

