MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Mountain View police are asking to talk with any other people who were allegedly touched inappropriately by a Union City man during a concert Friday night at the Shoreline Amphitheater, police said.

Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. Friday to a report of a sexual battery during the Charlie Puth concert.

A 17-year-old girl told police that 25-year-old Jordan Williams allegedly touched her inappropriately during the concert.

Police said the two did not know each other. While talking with the girl, police said officers learned that Williams may have touched others at the concert inappropriately.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and taken to the Santa Clara County jail.

Police are asking anyone who interacted with Williams or knows of someone who interacted with Williams at the concert to call Detective Marco Garcia at (650) 903-6356.

