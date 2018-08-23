KPIX at 70Celebrating Northern California's First TV Station
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Charlie Puth, Jordan Williams, Mountain View, Sexual battery, Shoreline Ampitheatre

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Mountain View police are asking to talk with any other people who were allegedly touched inappropriately by a Union City man during a concert Friday night at the Shoreline Amphitheater, police said.

Officers responded at 10:40 p.m. Friday to a report of a sexual battery during the Charlie Puth concert.

A 17-year-old girl told police that 25-year-old Jordan Williams allegedly touched her inappropriately during the concert.

Jordan Williams of Union City is accused of inappropriately touching a teen, and possibly other patrons, during a Charlie Puth concert at Shoreline Amphitheater on August 17, 2018. (Mountain View Police)

Jordan Williams of Union City is accused of inappropriately touching a teen, and possibly other patrons, during a Charlie Puth concert at Shoreline Amphitheater on August 17, 2018. (Mountain View Police)

Police said the two did not know each other. While talking with the girl, police said officers learned that Williams may have touched others at the concert inappropriately.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and taken to the Santa Clara County jail.

Police are asking anyone who interacted with Williams or knows of someone who interacted with Williams at the concert to call Detective Marco Garcia at (650) 903-6356.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s