SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – After some parents were outraged at having to pay full price for half of the EpiPens Kaiser was providing to treat food and other allergies, state officials are investigating the situation.

An original report KPIX 5 aired on Aug. 17 revealed the Kaiser policy of rationing EpiPens due to a shortage, only providing a single dose to patients with prescriptions when the standard recommended dose of epinephrine is two EpiPens.

Patients pointed out there are other brands Kaiser could offer and many questioned whether splitting prescriptions and charging multiple co-pays was even legal.

Many in the food allergy community were shocked when KPIX revealed the current Kaiser policy of splitting up EpiPen two-packs.

As food allergy advocates pointed out, the emergency medication is prescribed in a two pack for a reason. The first pen may fail, and many need more than one dose to survive.

“We were really concerned when we saw your report,” said Jen Madsen with FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education). “Our reaction was that it’s unconscionable.”

KPIX heard from dozens of patients who complained that Kaiser pharmacists were only filling half their child’s two-pack EpiPen prescriptions.

According to the FDA, a pharmacist could only reduce a prescription to one pen if that’s specifically what the doctor prescribed.

“Generally we would expect the pharmacy to fill it as it is written,” said Virginia Herold with the California State Board of Pharmacy.

California State Board of Pharmacy officials are urging those affected by the policy to file a complaint. The organization has opened an investigation into the rationing.

One of the greatest concerns following the August 17 report were accusations that some patients were given a single pen without proper labeling.

“If there’s not label it’s a violation of our law,” said Herold.

While Kaiser claimed it is rationing due to a shortage, some patients called it price gouging, noting that Kaiser is making double the money by charging the full co-pay for half of the prescription.

“I did question if it was legal,” said parent Beth Gomez. “They said it was fine because of the shortage.”

Gomez said Kaiser even charged her two co-pays at the same time when she went in to get the pens for each of her two kids.

They opened one box, handed her two separate pens and charging her twice the price she’s normally pay for what would otherwise be just one full prescription.

“Generally speaking, you can only be charged one co-pay for each prescription,” said California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.

Jones said people who feel they’ve been charged unfairly should file an additional complaint with the Department of Insurance.

Meanwhile, while there is a shortage of the EpiPen brand and the generic that Kaiser provides, there are alternatives like the Auvi-Q injector that are currently plentiful.

While Kaiser’s own policy says it will provide other medications during a national shortage of a brand, one parent KPIX talked to said she asked for Auvi-Q and was denied.

And because Kaiser is an HMO — serving as the provider, the insurer and the pharmacy — Kaiser patients generally don’t have the option of shopping around.

“I don’t know what my choices are at this point,” said Gomez.

KPIX spoke to a representative of the company that manufactures Auvi-Q, which on Thursday night said it would provide its version of the EpiPen at no cost for Kaiser patients during the shortage.

Meanwhile, KPIX reached out to Kaiser again Thursday. The HMO provided the same statement they sent last week.

That statement read: “While the FDA approved this product to be on the market as a two-pen set, physicians have the discretion to prescribe this drug as clinically appropriate. Our physician groups have endorsed the splitting of these packages to preserve supplies during the shortage.”

Kaiser said once supplies return to normal, the one-syringe limit will be removed, and that they are working with other manufacturers of epinephrine auto-injectors concerning supplies.