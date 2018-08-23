FREMONT (CBS SF) — A fire burned a structure Thursday evening outside the Tesla plant in Fremont, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 5:20 p.m. at the Tesla factory at 45500 Fremont Blvd.

The fire first burned cardboard and then caught a structure and some grass on fire, Fremont Fire Department Division Chief Diane Hendry said.

No injuries have been reported and only about a quarter acre of grass has burned.

“It’s all under control,” Hendry said.

The Fremont Fire Department also posted that the fire was extinguished.

Investigators have been called to Tesla but it will probably be Friday before fire officials can say what the cause and origin of the fire was, Hendry said.