FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested in a stabbing attack outside a BART station in Fremont early Thursday morning.
BART Police said 21-year-old Joshua Fecker was detained at the Richmond station Thursday night when an officer recognized him from surveillance images.
Following an interview with detectives, it was determined Fecker was the suspect in the attack outside the Warm Springs/South Fremont station and he was arrested, police said.
The attack, in which a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and buttocks, happened around 2 a.m. and the station was closed at the time. The details on what led up to the assault were not immediately available.
The victim’s injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
Fecker, described as a transient, was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, police said.
