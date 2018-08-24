In an affidavit, police say Rivera told investigators he left Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield. He also told them when he “came to” he found Tibbetts’ body in his trunk and “noticed blood on the side of her head.” After the interview, police say, Rivera guided them to her location “from memory.”
“I’m reserving judgment on that issue until I see the interrogation interview, which I’m assuming they have,” Richards said.
The case has reignited calls for stronger immigration laws. President Trump said in a Thursday interview on Fox News, “She was killed by a horrible person that came in from Mexico, illegally here.”
Asked about Mr. Trump’s accusations against undocumented immigrants, Rivera’s coworker said she doesn’t agree with it because there are bad people of all races.
Rivera’s lawyer disputes that his client is undocumented, but didn’t show us any proof. He reminded that his client is innocent until proven guilty. The community is still reeling and one person said their innocence is gone.
The funeral for Tibbetts will be held on Sunday.