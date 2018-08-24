HAYWARD (CBS SF) — CHP and fire units are on the scene of a hazmat situation from a flatbed truck transporting tanks of acid in Hayward that has shut down all lanes of I-880 at Winton Avenue Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Hayward Fire Department officials, at around 12:30 p.m. the driver of a truck noticed the 300 gallon tank on the back was leaking a blend of sulfuric and nitric acid onto the roadway.

The driver pulled the truck to the side of the road where the tank is currently leaking acid onto the dirt near the W. Winton Ave on-ramp to southbound I-880, fire officials said.

A Sigalert was issued at about 1:15 p.m. stating all lanes of I-880 were blocked due to the truck leaking hazardous substance. Traffic is being diverted off to Winton Ave. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.

As of about 1:50 p.m., smoke and flames were visible from the brush in the area of the leaking tank.

At about 2:10 p.m., northbound lanes of I-880 were also shut down.

Hayward Fire has ordered a shelter in place for the immediate area, but there have been no evacuation orders so far. Shoppers at the Southland Mall have been advised to enter and exit through the west doors of the mall, but fire officials say there is no immediate threat.

The cause of the leak is being investigated.