  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 4:30pm
    5:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    8:00 PMKPIX 5 News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Economy, Nasdaq, record high, S&P 500, Stock Market, Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq composite closed at record highs Friday, just two days after the current bull market in stocks became the longest in history.

The Russell 2000 indexes also closed at an all-time high Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is still below the high it set in January.

Technology companies, the best-performing sector in the market this year, led the gains. Video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped 2.5 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,874, beating the record it set in January by two points.

The Dow gained 133 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,790. The Nasdaq added 67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,945.

The price of oil broke a seven-week losing streak, finishing this week 5 percent higher.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s