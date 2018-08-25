  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PM49ers Pre-game Show
    1:30 PMNFL Preseason Football
    4:30 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apple Co-Founder, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, Apple Computer, Apple I, Apple-1, Apple-1 Computer, Auctions, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak
Apple-1 Computer for auction. (Sarina Carlo/RR Auction, Boston)

BOSTON (AP) — A piece of computer history that helped launch a trillion dollar company is hitting the auction block.

A fully-functioning Apple I being auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction in September is one of only 60 or so remaining of the original 200 that were designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977.

It was restored to its original, operational state by Apple expert Corey Cohen. The system was operated without fault for approximately eight hours in a test. It even includes the original keyboard from the 1970s.

It shows the humble beginnings of Cupertino, California-based Apple, which recently became the world’s first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The Apple I originally sold for about $666. It could get $300,000 or more at auction.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s