SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Police were investigating a crash involving what may have been a self-driving Tesla and a fire truck.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on southbound Highway 101, in San Jose, just south of Bailey Avenue.

A black Tesla slammed into a parked fire truck. No firefighters were injured, witnesses say the driver of the Tesla was put on a stretcher and a CHP officer appeared to give him a sobriety test.

The driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital, but there has been no news as to their condition.

In a Tweet, San Jose firefighters said this is the second time in recent months that a Tesla has rear-ended on of their trucks. They said the car was reportedly in auto-mode, but the braking system was not engaged.

In a statement, Tesla said the company “has not yet received any data from the car but we are working to establish the facts of the incident.”