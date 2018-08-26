OAKLAND (KPIX) — BART police released surveillance photos Sunday of a man who they suspect stabbed another passenger aboard a transit train.

Authorities said an argument erupted aboard a Warm Springs-bound train Saturday night around 9 p.m. that led to a fight. A 40-year-old man suffered a one-inch stab wound to his thumb while the suspect exited the train at Oakland’s MacArthur station and fled the scene.

The stabbing shut down the MacArthur station for about 30 minutes.

The station has also been the scene of two major BART incidents in past weeks. On July 22, two sisters were stabbed at the station; one of them died. A suspect was arrested a short time later.

On Aug. 3, two men were slashed with a box cutter on a Richmond-bound train, and the ensuing fight spilled from the train onto the MacArthur station platform. A suspect was subsequently arrested.

Saturday night’s MacArthur closure was part of what had been a troubled night for BART. Earlier, a stalled piece of work equipment has caused delayed near the San Bruno station; trains were still being single-tracked through the area as of 9 p.m.

