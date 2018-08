OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At least one person has died following a shooting in East Oakland early Sunday morning, according to Oakland police.

The shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. today in the 9500 block of E Street. Police advise anyone with information to contact them.

No further information is immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed