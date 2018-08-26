CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters worked to contain a vegetation fire near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley on Sunday afternoon.

A vegetation fire burning near Paloverde Road in Castro Valley was 75 percent contained as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Alameda County Fire District said.

Firefighters have stopped progress of the 48-acre fire, the agency said on Twitter. The fire could be seen from Interstate 580.

Cal Fire and other local agencies have also responded to the fire, said Alameda County battalion Chief Jeff Kramm.

