SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One of the largest turnouts in its history lined San Jose streets Sunday for the annual Silicon Valley Pride Parade.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Ken Yeager credited the crowds to the nation’s current political atmosphere.

“I think we do have Trump to thank for the size of this parade,” he told KPIX 5. “Because we all understand that we need to get involved, be active. Our rights are really gonna be on the line, and one way you participate is you join these activities that are happening.”

Now in its 43rd year, the celebration included about 100 floats and marching groups from many of the region’s top tech companies.

“This is Silicon Valley,” Jared Lilly of Lockheed Martin said. “We’ve always cared about diversity. It’s the makeup of the environment that we’re in, so yeah, we all work there, it’s part of who we are, so the company is trust reflecting that back.”

Arturo Magana of the Ensemble Folclorico Colibri dance troupe said it was great to take part in an event in his hometown.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I think that as San Jose is growing in terms of support for LGBTQ, we should all get together. It means a lot to us to be here celebrating with everyone.”