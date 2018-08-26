OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was dead and another wounded in a Sunday night shooting — the latest incident of deadly violence over the weekend on Oakland streets.

In all, three people have been killed and another four people injured in three separate shooting incidents. Investigators have not said if any of the shootings are related and no suspect information has been released.

The latest shooting took place Sunday night just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of 72nd Ave. Arriving officers found two shooting victims — one was declared dead at the scene while the second was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s condition was not known. No other details were immediately available.

Early Sunday, police responded to a Shot Spotter activation at 12:57 a.m. on the 9500 block of E Street, where they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers also responded to the area of 11th Avenue and International Boulevard around 2:21 a.m., where two adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The fatal shooting victims have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 510-238-3821, or 510-238-3426, or 510-238-7950, or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

