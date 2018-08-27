SACRAMENTO (KPIX) – More destructive fires, brutal heat waves and rising sea levels are just some of the effects of climate change according to a new study on climate change.

California’s Fourth Climate Change Assessment was released Monday by the California Energy Commission and the predictions were grim.

California has already warmed 1 to 2 degrees since the beginning of the 20th century. The new study says numbers could rise by 8.8 degrees by the year 2100. As many as 11,000 heat-related deaths are projected.

Climate change could cost the economy $50 billion a year.

Officials hope local governments will use these findings to regulate future development.

READ: California’s Fourth Climate Change Assessment

Robert B. Weisenmiller chairs the California Energy Commission. He is part of the team that put together the report.

“We do seem like every year to be in a competition for the worst fire,” said Weisenmiller.

It’s a competition where we all lose. Polls show that Californians believe that something is wrong and the vast majority view climate change as a serious problem.

“It’s not a situation that we don’t have options,” said Weisenmiller. “But we really need to get serious.”

The study includes a tool called Cal Adapt, that shows environmental projections. For example, if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate, it gives a simulation of our fiery future.

John Laird, is the California Secretary of Natural Resources.

“We can direct, we can teach, we can provide some seed money, but it’s really gonna be up to the locals, in many ways to deal with the impacts of climate change,” said Laird.

He says the report and tool on the website was created for local governments so they can zone and build in ways that take future changes into account changes like rising sea levels.

According to the report, by the year 2100, sea levels in the Bay Area will rise between 2.4 feet and 4.5 feet. If there is extensive arctic ice melt, it could be up to 9.8 feet.

“There’ll be many ideas that are coming out of this, for example, on sea level rise, there’ll be people talking about what you do in the face of a rising sea if you live in a coastal community,” said Laird.

This year the Global Climate Action Summit will be in San Francisco, starting September 12. Governor Jerry Brown plans to attend.