SONOMA (KPIX 5) — A Sonoma city councilmember running for re-election is speaking out after an anonymous attempt to blackmail her using racy photos of the candidate and calling into question her personal lifestyle.

In opposition to her campaign, councilwoman Rachel Hundley says someone created a website blasting her lifestyle and morals – and posting photos of the candidate at Burning Man lifted from her own Facebook page.

A message to Hundley from a group calling itself Citizens for Peace and Cooperation included a link to the website and said, “The little we’ve done so far in researching your history is highly troubling. We believe your behavior is immoral and has no place in our Town. We encourage you to reconsider your intention to run for City Council. Sonoma needs moral and ethical leadership our children can look up to, and our community can trust. You do not measure up. We suggest you pass and move on with your life; otherwise, your candidacy this time will be one of full disclosures to all Sonoma.”

The website has since been taken down but that didn’t stop Hundley from firing back. She produced a video denouncing the apparent blackmail attempt.

“I am here today to tell my faceless bullies that I cannot be shamed into quitting because I am not ashamed,” said Hundley in the video. “Instead of challenging me on my votes, this website relies solely on unfounded accusations and slut-shaming. Its purpose is to make me afraid, to silence another strong female voice by scaring me out of this election and denying you the right to make a choice.”

That kind of message isn’t usually part of campaign-opening rhetoric – especially in the town of Sonoma.

“This is completely unprecedented,” said Vice Mayor Amy Harrington. “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

The attack has also had ripple effects beyond Hundley. Since this story broke, Harrington says two people planning to run for office have chosen not to.

“Chilling other people from participating in public life is really serious,” said Harrington. “It’s really going to scare people into not running and not participating if the consequences are that people are going to ruin you personally by doing what they think will humiliate you.”

Hundley did not respond to inquiries by the time this story was published.