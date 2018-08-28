MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A man who fled the country after allegedly killing a 6-year-old girl while street racing in Menlo Park in 2009 has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

Shannon Steven Fox was wanted in connection with the death of Lisa Xavier in a collision at the intersection of Willow Road and Bayfront Expressway on the afternoon of Nov. 12, 2009.

A street race between two vehicles ended when one of them ran a red light and crashed into a car carrying Xavier and her mother. The young girl died the next day and her mother was seriously injured.



Shannon Steven Hodgson Fox, Menlo Park Police photos

Surveillance footage showed the driver of the car that caused the crash then exited and got into the other car involved in the race and it sped away, police said.

Fox fled the area and eventually the country. He has been a fugitive for nearly a decade.

Details of his arrest were to be released at a Wednesday news conference.