MENDOCINO COUNTY (KPIX) — More questions surfaced Tuesday in the mysterious case a Washington state family that died last spring after intentionally driving their SUV off a Mendocino County cliff.

The hart family — two mothers and their six adopted children — disappeared when their vehicle drove off of Highway 1 in March.

The crash claimed the lives of Jennifer Jean Hart, 38; Sarah Margaret Hart, 38; Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; Abigail Hart, 14 and Ciera Hart, 12.

The bodies of Hannah Hart and her 15-year-old brother Devonte were never found.

Police believe that Jennifer Hart intentionally drove their SUV off the highway with the entire family inside.

On Tuesday, authorities offered new details from a search of the Hart’s home in Washington state.

Investigators said it didn’t appear that any children lived there. There weren’t a lot of kids’ clothes or toys and the rooms aren’t personalized.

“Where did the kids live, what part of the house did they live in, what sort of regimen or what was going on behind the house. Those types of questions came up because it wasn’t what you would term a house that had kids in it or it didn’t appear that way,” said Clark County Sherrif’s Department Sgt. Brent Waddell.

Investigators removed a laptop and an iPad from the house. The iPad was handed over to the FBI.

It is still unclear if authorities found anything on it. No suicide note was located in the home.