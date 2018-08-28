SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are awaiting an autopsy report after officers discovered human remains at a San Francisco home recently, police said Tuesday.

The remains were reportedly discovered at a home on Santa Clara Street in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood sometime earlier this month, the city’s medical examiner confirmed.

Officers found the remains as they were investigating a report of a missing person, according to police.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported police found a headless corpse inside the home of a man who had been reported missing, and that investigators were determining whether the remains were of the missing man.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the missing person case, the Chronicle reported.

Police would not confirm details of the investigation.

