By HOODLINE

In search of a new favorite French restaurant?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top French spots around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to achieve your dreams.

Á Côté

Topping the list is À Côté. Located at 5478 College Ave. (between Lawton and Taft avenues) in Rockridge, the French, Spanish and Italian haunt is the most popular French restaurant in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 1,243 reviews on Yelp.

This spot features an ever-changing menu of small plates. Keep an eye out for items like gazpacho verde with green zebra tomatoes and scallop ceviche; albacore tuna-stuffed piquillo peppers served with cherry tomatoes and cucumbers; and grilled lamb loin chops with ratatouille and lavender aioli.

Communitē Table

Next up is the Laurel’s Communitē Table, situated at 4171 MacArthur Blvd. (between 39th and Maybelle avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp, this French spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Get ready for Black Forest ham sandwiches with Gruyere chees; grilled center-cut pork chops with chimichurri sauce and creamy mashed potatoes; and eggplant stuffed with roasted corn and served with feta cheese and basil. Fried chicken, grass-fed hamburgers and grilled white corn with basil butter are also on offer.

Perle Wine Bar

Montclair Business’ Perle Wine Bar, located at 2058 Mountain Blvd. (between La Salle Avenue and Medau Place), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the French-Mediterranean wine bar 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews.

“After a couple visits here we are hooked,” Yelper Dynise B. said. “I guess if combine the chef from Butterfly and the somm from Fleur de Lys, you will end up with a winning combination. From the accessible wine list to the well-thought-out menu, we were happy with every aspect of the experience and will absolutely return again soon.”

Miette

Miette, a bakery that offers macarons and more in Jack London Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 229 Yelp reviews. Head over to 85 Webster St. to see for yourself.

This shop specializes in cakes, cupcakes, cookies and confections. Keep an eye out for lime meringue tarts, lemon cloud cakes, carrot cake, gingerbread and raspberry tomboys. The establishment also offers a selection of baking supplies like removable pans, cake boards and tote bags.

Uptown Café & Crêpes

Last but not least is Uptown Café & Crêpes, which has earned four stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp. You can find the creperie at 410 21st St. (between Broadway and Franklin Street).

“They have daily specials that are delicious and on the cheaper side than other area restaurants, especially when you see the healthy proportions they give you,” Yelper Ezekiel G. said. “Their tomato soup is great, the chicken with veggies is delicious, and the salad with fish is amazing. They also have crepes, both savory and sweet.”