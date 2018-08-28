WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Within seconds, a gang of four suspects raced through a Walnut Creek Apple Store, ripping several IPhones and laptop computers from security tethers and racing out the doors, authorities said.

Walnut Creek police released surveillance photos of the suspects Tuesday showing them snatching up the electronic gear as shocked customers looked on. The incident took place at the Apple store in Broadway Plaza around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the suspects fled the scene in a black Mercedes SUV with California plates — (5XRS835 CA).

They are described as black males, unknown age, and had sweatshirts on with the hoods up and cinched around their faces. There were no weapons involved, no injuries to customers and the dollar loss was approximately $30,000.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact Officer Villa at 925-943-5899 ext. 7905.