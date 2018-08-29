SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officers across California are looking for a Canadian woman and her young daughter who went missing over the weekend.

29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old girl and Emily arrived at SFO on Saturday.

They planned to drive up and down the state. The missing mother and daughter were last seen Sunday at a hotel in Burlingame.

They were headed to the Pigeon Point Hotel but never arrived. Audrey Rodrigue’s boyfriend reported them missing on Monday.

The next day they had reservations at a campground in the Humboldt County community of Orleans. Staff and campers think they saw them there, and said the women were happy and not in distress.

Investigators believe the Canadians might have gone to a free camp site along the coast.

They are reportedly in a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus with California license plate number 8DIN900