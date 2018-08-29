SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The case of a missing San Francisco man and a headless torso found inside a fish tank in his home took another turn Wednesday as court documents revealed his stolen credit card was used to buy a BMW in the East Bay.

According to neighbors and family members, Brian Egg has been missing for several weeks. Police uncovered a gruesome discovery while searching his home this week — a headless torso inside a hidden fish tank.

The medical examiner’s office on Wednesday was trying to determine if the body was that of the 65-year-old Egg and what caused his death. Until that is determined, prosecutors said, no murder charges can be filed.

During a press conference Tuesday, police said two suspects had been identified in connection with the case; 39-year-old Lance Silva and 52-year-old Robert McCaffrey, both of San Francisco. But prosecutors ordered them released until more is known about Egg and his whereabouts.

McCaffrey was allowed to go free, but Silva was placed in detention in Alameda for a possible probation violation. Both remain person’s of interest in the case.

On Wednesday, San Francisco prosecutors asked an Alameda County judge to revoke Silva’s probation and revealed that the owner of Silmi Auto Sales in Newark identified Silva as the man who used Egg’s Chase credit card and cash to purchase a 2007 BMW 750 on June 1st.

According to court documents — “Silmi was shown a photo of Egg and not believe that this person purchased the vehicle. Silmi was shown a mug shot of Silva and told Sgt. Kasper ‘that’s more like him’ and that Silva’s appearance in the mugshot looked the same in the photo as the day the vehicle was purchased.”

Silva has admitted to investigators that he drove the BMW, but ‘did not admit to the fraudulent purchase.” Police also found Silva in possession of the stolen credit card.

He was scheduled to appear in front of an Alameda County judge later Wednesday afternoon.