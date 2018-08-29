MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Haunted by the agony of the family of a 6-year-old Bay Area girl killed by a street racer in 2009, investigators continued to work on the case until the suspect was returned from Guatemala to face charges.

Menlo Park Police Chief Dave Bertini told reporters: “This case never went dormant.”

Shannon Steven Fox was in Santa Clara County jail Wednesday, charged in the tragic death of Lisa Xavier in a collision at the intersection of Willow Road and Bayfront Expressway on the afternoon of Nov. 12, 2009.



Shannon Steven Hodgson Fox, Menlo Park Police photos

A street race between two vehicles ended when one of them ran a red light and crashed into a car carrying Xavier and her mother. The young girl died the next day and her mother was seriously injured.

Surveillance footage showed the driver of the car that caused the crash then exited and got into the other car involved in the race and it sped away, police said.

Fox fled the area and eventually the country. He has been a fugitive for nearly a decade.

The FBI tracked down Fox in Guatemala and arranged for his arrest in December 2016. Since that time, Fox had fought extradition but recently courts in Guatemala ordered him to be returned to the United States to face charges.