SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A young man died Wednesday night in a bathroom at BART’s Bay Fair station in San Leandro, shutting the station down for over an hour, a BART spokesman said.

At about 9:20 p.m. BART police responded to person in a restroom for an extended period of time, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

Officers entered the restroom and found a man unconscious with drug paraphernalia in the room. Paramedics performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the station.

Allison said the man is likely in his 20s or 30s.

During the investigation, BART trains were not stopping at the station.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses provide parallel bus service on bus line 10 between San Leandro, Bay Fair and Hayward.



An AC Transit bus bridge has been set up between Castro Valley and Bay Fair stations.



Bay Fair station is at 15242 Hesperian Blvd. was closed shortly before 10 p.m., according to Allison.

BART posted on its Twitter account that the station had reopened by about 11:40 p.m.