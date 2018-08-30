SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Days after Orchard Supply Hardware announced it was closing; another Santa Clara Valley institution is coming to an end.

The C.J. Olson cherry stand on El Camino Real in Sunnyvale will close next month.

Owner Deborah Olson, whose great grandparents started the business in 1899, said she plans to retire from the retail side of the business to focus on getting products in local grocery chains such as Zanotto’s and Lunardi’s.

Olson told KPIX 5 that the decision was bittersweet.

“Excited to do something new, extremely sad that we’re going to miss our unbelievable customers. It’s they who have really kept us going,” Olson said.

C.J. Olson will maintain its retail locations at Mineta San Jose International Airport and Oakland International Airport.

The closure comes on the heels of Orchard Supply Hardware announcing all of its locations would be shut down in the next several months. Founded by farmers in San Jose in 1931, the hardware chain has been owned by Lowe’s since 2013.