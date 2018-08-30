WATCH:Memorial Service For Sen. John McCain
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — After spending two years as a mainstay off the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors bench, 15-year veteran David West took to social media Thursday to announce his retirement.

West known for his toughness and physical fitness was a key component to the team’s back-to-back NBA titles, but was not picked up for the upcoming season.

“I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dreams of playing in the NBA,” he wrote on his twitter account. “I have decided to retire from the game of basketball…To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply had a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is non-negotiable.”

West played in New Orleans, Indiana, San Antonio and Golden State during his career. He went to two All-Star Games (2008 and 2009) when he played in New Orleans, and averaged 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in eight seasons with the club.

The former Xavier star helped the Pacers win two straight Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014, though they ended up losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat on both occasions.

West averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists as game over his career.

His announcement triggered a wake of love on social media.

