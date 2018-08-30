PACHECO (CBS SF) — A crash involving a truck carrying pool chemicals forced the closure of all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in unincorporated Pacheco during the Thursday morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 8:06 a.m. at the junction with state Highway 4 and initially blocked all lanes, triggering a massive backward in the Concord/Walnut Creek direction.

The truck driver was going faster than the slowing traffic ahead of him and swerved, struck two vehicles and then overturned and hit other vehicles, Six vehicles in all were involved in the crash, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

Chlorine and muriatic acid spilled from containers in the truck, prompting a response from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and county hazmat crews, Correia said.

The spill was contained to the roadway and did not enter any nearby drains.

“We’re super lucky where we’re at,” Correia said. “It’s at the peak of the roadway so it stayed in the lanes where it crashed.”

Authorities said two people suffered minor injuries — a woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to the CHP, all lanes reopened as of shortly before 10:45 a.m.