DALY CITY (KPIX 5) — The leader of the California Democratic Party is targeting iconic restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger over the company’s contributions to Republican campaigns.

During lunchtime on Thursday, the In-N-Out Burger in Daly City was busy with a line of cars waiting to get their double doubles.

But on social media, #BoycottInNOut was trending thanks to this tweet by California Democratic Party chair’s Eric Bauman.

He was calling out the owners of In-N-Out for donating $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

Harmeet Dhillon, the former Vice Chairman of the California Republican Party, said it was a dangerous move by Democrats.

“I think this is a pretty petty and unnecessary, divisive fight for the Democrats to pick,” said Dhillon. “What the Democratic Party is really doing is signaling to all donors in California that we are closely watching what you’re doing with your money. And don’t you dare give money to the other side or we will punish you and take to social media like Eric Bauman did today. We’ll call for a boycott and destroy you.”

In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Arnie Wensinger issued a statement, saying “In 2018, In-N-Out Burger has made equal contributions to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in the State of California.”

The statement went on to say, “While it is unfortunate that our contributions to support both political parties in California has caused concern with some groups, we believe that bipartisan support is a fair and consistent approach.”

At least one customer KPIX 5 spoke with said he would continue buying burgers at In-N-Out.

“This is a nice California institution. There’s no reason to boycott them, I don’t think,” said In-N-Out customer John Chadwick.

When asked if the contribution might stop him from buying a burger, he replied, “No of course not. Maybe if Antifa comes out here, but I doubt that.”

“Obviously I’m not boycotting In-N-Out! I don’t really have a political stance on the other side. I don’t get too involved in that stuff,” said customer Kelii Dominguez.

KPIX 5 spoke with other people who said while they won’t stop eating at In-N-Out Burger, they do understand it’s a politically charged time in our country.

“Even though I’m more of a liberal than a Republican. But they’re not bad people. They treat all their staff really good. I don’t think they have any bad intentions,” said In-N-Out customer Rasmus Green. “So I won’t be boycotting In-N-Out but I do recognize the issue at hand.”