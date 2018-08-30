  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:00 PMThe 5th Quarter
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canadian, Missing Child, Missing woman, San Mateo County Sheriff, Tourist

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday evening that the Canadian woman who had gone missing with her daughter earlier this week were both found safe.

29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old girl and Emily arrived at SFO on Saturday.

The missing mother and daughter were last seen Sunday at a hotel in Burlingame. Audrey Rodrigue’s boyfriend reported them missing on Monday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening that they had found the mother and daughter. They had simply been enjoying their camping vacation and lost contact with family.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who helped spread the word about concerns over the mother and daughter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s