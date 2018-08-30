SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday evening that the Canadian woman who had gone missing with her daughter earlier this week were both found safe.

29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old girl and Emily arrived at SFO on Saturday.

The missing mother and daughter were last seen Sunday at a hotel in Burlingame. Audrey Rodrigue’s boyfriend reported them missing on Monday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening that they had found the mother and daughter. They had simply been enjoying their camping vacation and lost contact with family.

#AudreyandEmily have been found! We checked in & saw both of them. They are in good health & simply enjoying their California camping trip. Thank you to everyone who assisted with spreading the word. We are so grateful for this news & wish them safe travels back home. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 31, 2018

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who helped spread the word about concerns over the mother and daughter.