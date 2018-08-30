Comments
SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday evening that the Canadian woman who had gone missing with her daughter earlier this week were both found safe.
29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old girl and Emily arrived at SFO on Saturday.
The missing mother and daughter were last seen Sunday at a hotel in Burlingame. Audrey Rodrigue’s boyfriend reported them missing on Monday.
The sheriff’s office tweeted at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening that they had found the mother and daughter. They had simply been enjoying their camping vacation and lost contact with family.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who helped spread the word about concerns over the mother and daughter.