BRENTWOOD — A main road is closed in unincorporated Contra Costa County east of Byron Thursday afternoon following a head-on collision that left six people hurt, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

Both directions of Vasco Road about three miles south of Camino Diablo are closed as of 2:30 p.m.

CHP Officer Eric Anderson said two people suffered major injuries, two suffered moderate injuries and two suffered minor injuries.

A Sig-alert has been issued for Vasco Road and CHP officials don’t know how long Vasco Road will be closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.