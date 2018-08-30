OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators Thursday released sketches of three persons of interest and dramatic surveillance camera video of a chaotic scene outside an Oakland club in the hopes of generating leads in a 2016 double homicide.

Craig Fletcher-Crooks and 22-year-old Terrance McCrary Jr. were shot dead when deadly gunfire erupted during a block party on Aug. 14, 2016 at about 12:53 a.m. in the 300 block of 15th Street.

“The Oakland Police Department will never forget the ones we’ve lost to violence,” said Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick as she stood surrounded by family members of the victims. “We need your (the public’s) help. We will continue to search, we never closed cold cases or unsolved homicides…Our department is committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Capt. Roland Holmgren, head of OPD’s homicide investigation, echoed those sentiments.

“Hopefully, we can reach someone who is sitting at home who can make the connection,” he said. “If this was their loved one that had been involved in a situation like this that they would want someone to come forward.”

Police estimated at least 300 people were on the block at the time of the shooting. Of particular interest, investigators said, were two males seen on the video casually walking away.

“Once the shoots were fired, you can see (on the video) people are running in all direction,” said Sgt. Michael Cardoza, the lead investigator on the case. “People are hiding behind cars. They are ducking into buildings…The suspects were among this group. I believe someone saw something.”

Investigators described the first man as an African American, in his mid-20s, standing about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10. The second is described as an African American in his 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall.



Sketches of three persons of interest in connection with 2016 fatal shootings in Oakland. (Oakland Police Dept.)

Fletcher-Crooks was involved in a violent confrontation inside a club and fatally shot. A gun battle involving several shooters erupted onto the street outside the club where McCrary was fatally shot and another person wounded.