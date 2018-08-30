SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The lock down at Balboa High School and three other nearby schools in San Francisco has been lifted and two suspects detained following reports of a gun on campus, according to authorities.

SFPD tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that there was no active threat at the school. One person suffered a non-life threatening injury during the incident and a firearm was recovered. The parents of the injured student have been notified.

Students at Balboa High were dismissed for the day shortly before 1:30 p.m. Parents would be notified by the school district where to pick up their students if necessary.

The three other area schools that were placed on lock down — Denman Middle School, San Miguel Early Education School and Leadership High School — would remain in session with the school day continuing as planned.

Two teens were seen being taken from the school in custody by San Francisco police in video shot by Chopper 5 at about 1 p.m.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., students were placed on lock down and asked to stay in their classrooms and shelter in place following reports of a single gunshot, according to a student on campus.

There were dozens of officers and at least 15-20 police units at the school.

The Citizen.com Twitter account for the Bay Area posted about the incident at 11:46 a.m.

(Mission Terrace, San Francisco) Gunshot Fired at Balboa High School — Developing: Police are searching for a suspect on campus. Schools in the area are on lockdown. Follow the situation here… https://t.co/5WY6gOcpwk. #CitizenAppSF — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) August 30, 2018

The San Francisco Unified School District sent out text and email alerts at about 12:07 p.m. notifying parents of the incident at the high school. The message said that students were safe and the police department was investigating.

Denman Middle School and Leadership High School were also on lock down, according to the message. An automated phone call followed at about 12:15 p.m.

SFPD also tweeted about the incident at about 12:11 p.m.

An incident has occurred at Balboa HS. #SFPD is on scene. Balboa HS, James Denman MS & Leadership School are on lock down at this time. SFPD PIO @OfficerGrace is responding, Media staging area will be at the intersection of Onondaga & Cayuga Ave. #SF pic.twitter.com/rfH4wmz8FA — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 30, 2018

San Francisco police and a representative for the SFUSD later confirmed that there were reports of a firearm on the Balboa High School campus at about 11:15 a.m.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident and searching the Balboa campus. SFPD spokesperson Grace Gatpandan said they could not confirm whether the firearm had been discharged.

Officers with their weapons drawn could be seen walking around the perimeter of the school.

Parents were gathered off the school campus and anxiously awaiting the release of their children from the school.